UPDATE: Two arrested after dead cats found alongside 50 other felines

PACC crews at scene of fourth hoarding situation in three weeks. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Two men are facing felony charges after at least four dead cats were found along with more than 50 other felines inside an east side home authorities called "completely unlivable and trashed."

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said 82-year-old Charles Helms and his son, 56-year-old David Helms, were arrested on four counts of animal abuse and additional charges are pending.

Dugan said the home, near South Pantano Road and East Kenyon Drive, has been condemned.

The Pima Animal Care Center rescued the more than 50 live cats from a hoarding situation, according to a recent Pima County release.

This is the second major hoarding case, and fourth overall, PACC has responded to in the last three weeks.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, PACC rescued 57 cats and kittens from a small mobile home on the northwest side. Dozens of the cats rescued then are already up for adoption. Go HERE for more information.

Two @PimaAnimalCare units just left the home. This is near S Pantano & E Kenyon Dr. I'm seeing two @Tucson_Police officers near front door. pic.twitter.com/doHKLURuu1 — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) February 4, 2017

PACC crews also reported conditions inside the east side home were deplorable, and other agencies responded to the scene to address additional safety concerns.

Due to the large number of cats rescued, PACC has had to reach out to additional shelters to find homes for the first group of cats. Both SAFE and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona have said they will take several of the cats, in order to provide space for the new arrivals.

.@PimaAnimalCare just told me the cats are already on their way to their facilities on the north side. There's a #TPD officer here as well. pic.twitter.com/z4olaTfyvs — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) February 4, 2017

