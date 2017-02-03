UPDATE: Two arrested after dead cats found alongside 50 other felines

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Before you take man's best friend on a hike with you, make sure you remember how the heat could affect your furry companion.
These classes will be offered on a weekly basis, to teach the dogs how to use their eyes, nose, and ears to recognize rattlesnakes and associate their appearance, scent, and sound with danger.
It was part of a two-day test program that Secretary Ryan Zinke introduced to help improve employee morale at the department.
According to Mark Hart of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the woman was walking her dog when the javelina attacked.
Pima Animal Care Center is participating in the PetSmart Charities National Adoption weekend event, happening Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
