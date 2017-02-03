Tucson police arrest 3 in 2016 school vandalism case

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Tucson police arrested three juveniles in connection with a break-in with minor damage that happened in November 2016 at Pueblo Magnet High School.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, the three were arrested and are facing burglary charges.

In a separate case, detectives are still investigating two incidents of vandalism with major damage at the school that happened in January. Police are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information about the January vandalism case is encouraged to call 911 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.