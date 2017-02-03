Tucson police arrest 3 in 2016 school vandalism case - Tucson News Now

Tucson police arrest 3 in 2016 school vandalism case

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police arrested three juveniles in connection with a break-in with minor damage that happened in November 2016 at Pueblo Magnet High School. 

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, the three were arrested and are facing burglary charges.

In a separate case, detectives are still investigating two incidents of vandalism with major damage at the school that happened in January. Police are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information about the January vandalism case is encouraged to call 911 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can call 88-CRIME.

