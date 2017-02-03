Strangers help make local teen's plea for kidney go viral

A Tucson teenager in desperate need of a kidney transplant met the strangers who made her plea for help go viral.

“Surprise!” Allison Drattlo said as she walked into the dialysis room at Banner UMC.

Nearing the end of her three-hour dialysis treatment on Friday night, 15 year-old Robin Schrader wasn’t expecting to meet the pair working to find her a kidney donor.

“They are great people,” Schrader said.

Last Sunday, John and Alli Drattlo pulled behind a van in a drive-thru and spotted a message on the back window. It said, “My 15 year-old needs a kidney, Type O Blood. Call or text 520-954-3350.” Although the Drattlos had never met Robin, they felt compelled to act.

“I thought about our daughter for a second and I was truly heart broken,” Allison Drattlo said.

The Drattlos posted the picture on their Facebook page and it took off. The number of shares started multiplying by the hour. It’s now been shared more than 14,000 times.

“I got over excited, like really, really excited,” Schrader said.

Last fall Schrader was looking forward to cheerleading tryouts, but she failed her physical because her blood pressure was extremely high. Later, tests revealed she had a rare disease that attacks the kidneys.

“Difficult times. We were terrified. And then we were told you need a transplant in order to save your life,” Robin’s mother, Cirila Munyon said.

Schrader must now undergo extensive dialysis treatments each week while she tries to keep up on her school work.

“Just kind of waiting for somebody with Type O to be a perfect match,” Schrader said.

Before the Drattlos posted to Facebook, only a few people had come forward to be a potential donor. Now thanks to the power of social media, close to 40 people have started the process to see if they would be the right match. Robin’s family says this act of kindness gives them immense hope.

“Makes us feel like the world really does care and there are people that love other people, just for nothing,” Munyon said.



