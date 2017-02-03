Chemical spill forces evacuation of building on UA campus

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Civil Engineering Building on the University of Arizona campus was evacuated on Friday night, according to Capt. Barrett Baker with the Tucson Fire Department.

The fire alarm was pulled by a student in response to a chemical reaction in one of the lab rooms.

TFD crews arrived on scene and were working with U of A police on how to properly dispose of any potentially harmful chemical material. According to Capt. Baker at least one person was in the lab when the incident took place.

TFD haz mat units on scene at the U of A due to a small chemical reaction in a lab. No one hurt and substance is contained. All clear???? pic.twitter.com/wYoIDyPEPF — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) February 4, 2017

The streetcar was temporarily shut down, as part of its safety protocol.

According to TFD the scene is now cleared and all is back to normal.

