Pima Co. "brews" up idea for wastewater beer

Would you drink wastewater if ended up going into beer?

It's an idea that has been 'brewing' with Pima County Environmental leaders, who are looking for ways to get the most out of treated water.

So far they have a handful breweries in Tucson metro are that are interested. One of those is the Dragoon Brewery near Grant and I-10.

Pima County Wastewater Reclamation officials came up with the beer concept because it was a fun idea, and breweries use a large amount of water.

Within the next month a tractor trailer will be built to house the equipment used to turn the wastewater into water that will be used for the beer. According to Pima Co. Wastewater, the water will go through an intense process of reverse osmosis and ultra filtration among other things.

The plan is to have the truck tour different cities in Arizona this summer and to have people try the beer made by wastewater.

According to Pima County reclaimed wastewater is already being used at 18 golf courses and 50 parks in the county.

Many reading this are probably making some sort of face about this idea, they call that the 'yuck factor'. But here is something that may change the public's mind.

"It's going to be better than the water you used for your coffee this morning, it's been overwhelming for the media it has been a darling it has that curiosity to it, said Jeff Prevatt with Pima County Wastewater Reclamation.

Right now the group is hoping to recruit 32 breweries to take part in a beer bracket competition. The breweries will try to make their best beer with the wastewater, the winner of the competition will be revealed sometime in the fall, with money going to the winning brewery.

