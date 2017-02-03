UPDATE: Two suffer non-life threatening injuries in school bus crash

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Two people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Friday night in a head-on crash between a vehicle and a school bus.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the crash happened about 7 p.m. on the east side near Golf Links and Sarnoff.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but two people inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Tucson Unified School District tweeted the bus driver was OK after the crash.

