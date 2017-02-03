WOMEN: Ducks hand Cats a fifth straight loss

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats on Friday night in McKale Center by a score of 79-65.



Dejza James was Arizona’s most effective weapon off the bench as she scored a career-high 18 points on 73% shooting and grabbed eight rebounds as well. That is her fifth double-digit scoring effort of the season.



Breanna Workman also caused some problems for Oregon as she scored 14 points and had 10 boards as well, good for her second double-double of the season and her career. ‘

Arizona (11-11, 2-9 Pac-12) had a tough time scoring on Oregon as they shot 39% from the field on the night as guards Lucia Alonso and Malena Washington combined to make just five of their 23 shots.



The Ducks (15-8, 5-6 Pac-12) were led by freshman forward Ruthy Hebard, who made nine-of-ten shots from the floor finishing with 22 points while grabbing 14 rebounds.

Arizona is set to face the 11th-ranked Oregon State Beavers on Sunday with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. MST.

