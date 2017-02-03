UPDATE: Vulnerable adult found safe

Good news update, missing woman Martha Hernandez has been found safe, according to Tucson police.

She took a bus out to Pima Community College east. The Tucson Police Department is thanking Sun Tran & Pima College Police for her safe return.

Martha Hernandez had been last seen at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3600 block of East 32nd Street, she left her home for an unknown reason.

Her family stated that she has never left the house on her own in the past.

