UPDATE: Vulnerable adult found safe - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: Vulnerable adult found safe

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Martha Hernandez (Source: Tucson Police Department) Martha Hernandez (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good news update, missing woman Martha Hernandez has been found safe, according to Tucson police. 

She took a bus out to Pima Community College east. The Tucson Police Department is thanking Sun Tran & Pima College Police for her safe return. 

Martha Hernandez had been last seen at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3600 block of East 32nd Street, she left her home for an unknown reason.  

Her family stated that she has never left the house on her own in the past.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • #3 Arizona Softball slams the door on Pac-12

    #3 Arizona Softball slams the door on Pac-12

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-05-08 08:23:44 GMT

    The #3 Arizona Wildcats won their first Pac-12 Softball Championship in ten years Sunday with a 7-2 win over 12th ranked UCLA.

    The #3 Arizona Wildcats won their first Pac-12 Softball Championship in ten years Sunday with a 7-2 win over 12th ranked UCLA.

  • Mulberry Fire: Widow loses home to flames

    Mulberry Fire: Widow loses home to flames

    Monday, May 8 2017 2:28 AM EDT2017-05-08 06:28:02 GMT
    What's left of flame retardant from an air drop can be see near McCain's home (Source: Tucson News Now).What's left of flame retardant from an air drop can be see near McCain's home (Source: Tucson News Now).

    Jill McCain is in shock Sunday, devastated custom-built home she designed with her late-husband more than 30 years ago is gone.

    Jill McCain is in shock Sunday, devastated custom-built home she designed with her late-husband more than 30 years ago is gone. The Mulberry Fire which burned about eight miles Southeast of Vail destroyed it within hours.

  • UPDATE: Search teams locate lost hiker near Mount Lemmon

    UPDATE: Search teams locate lost hiker near Mount Lemmon

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:43 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:43:39 GMT

    Search teams have located a lost hiker Sunday near Mount Lemmon, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Cody Gress said the 37-year-old man is not hurt, just lost.

    Search teams have located a lost hiker Sunday near Mount Lemmon, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Cody Gress said the 37-year-old man is not hurt, just lost.

    •   
Powered by Frankly