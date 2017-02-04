Authorities investigate shooting near UA campus - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Authorities investigate shooting near UA campus

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

One man was injured in a shooting in a parking lot near the University of Arizona campus Friday night, city police said.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near East Speedway Blvd. and North Euclid Ave.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Bay said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A black male and white female may have been involved in the incident, according to Bay.

Bay said the shooting may be drug related and detectives are likely to remain on the scene for some time.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly