Authorities investigate shooting near UA campus

One man was injured in a shooting in a parking lot near the University of Arizona campus Friday night, city police said.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near East Speedway Blvd. and North Euclid Ave.

Bay said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A black male and white female may have been involved in the incident, according to Bay.

Bay said the shooting may be drug related and detectives are likely to remain on the scene for some time.

