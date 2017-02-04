A Player's Program #13 Oregon preview

Two days after downing the Oregon State Beavers, 71-54, to earn their 15th consecutive win, the Arizona Wildcats head 45 minutes south to Eugene, Ore. on Saturday to take on the 13th ranked Oregon Ducks.

Oregon (20-3, 9-1) is UA's 3rd nationally-ranked opponent of the season and marks the third consecutive time the two programs have met while both have been ranked in the AP Top 25.

This is the first time since the 1937-38 season that the Ducks have won 20 of their first 23 games.

The Wildcats (21-2, 10-0) have split their two games against fellow AP Top 25 teams this season, dropping a 69-62 decision to No. 8 Gonzaga on Dec. 3 inside the Staples Center before winning at No. 3 UCLA, 96-85 two weeks ago.

The Wildcats opened the Oregon trip with a 71-54 win at Oregon State as Allonzo Trier scored a game-high 18 points, which included five-of-seven (.714) shooting from inside the arc.

Trier is averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his four games this season. The sophomore’s 15 assists come on just three turnovers.



Freshman Lauri Markkanen leads Arizona with 16 points and 8 rebounds. He's shooting 50% from behind the three-point arc.

The Ducks have five players averaging in double figures led by junior forward Dillion Brooks (14.2 ppg). Senior forward Chris Boucher comes off the bench averaging 12 points and seven rebounds per game along with three blocks per game which is 8th best nationally.

David Kelly contributed to this story.