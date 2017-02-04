Two people hit by train in Vail; one dead

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A train hit and killed one person and injured another in Vail Saturday afternoon, according to Ryan Inglett of Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD said the two people were hit on a bridge near Interstate 10 and Marsh Station road around 2:00 p.m. One man was pronounced dead on scene by police and a woman was rushed to the hospital, according to police. The victims are in their late teens to early twenties.

We will have more information when it is available.

