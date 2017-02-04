TPD: Second arrest in deadly shooting

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Officers arrested Alice Puente soon after the deadly shooting (Source: Tucson Police Department).

Joseph Torres is charged with second-degree murder, according to police (Source: Tucson Police Department).

Another person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on the south side of Tucson in October 2016, authorities said.

Members of the Arizona Wanted Task Force arrested 38-year-old Joseph Torres on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The TPD said Torres was booked on a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 38-year-old Israel Dominguez Alfaro on Oct. 23, 2016.

At the time of the shooting, police said Alfaro was shot during an altercation near South Seventh Avenue and West Lincoln Street.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Alice Puente soon after the shooting on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges.

Detectives still believe there are other suspects involved in this shooting. Tips can be reported to Tucson Police Department or anonymously through 88-CRIME.

