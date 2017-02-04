13 Ducks obliterate 5th ranked Cats' win streak

Tyler Dorsey made all six of his three-point shots as the #13 Oregon Ducks drained a Matthew Knight Arena record 16 shots from behind the arc Saturday in an 85-58 blowout of the 5th ranked Arizona Wildcats in Eugene, Oregon.

Dorsey finished with 23 points. Dillon Brooks added 18 for the Ducks (21-3, 10-1) who are now tied with the Wildcats for first place in the Pac-12 Conference.

Rawle Alkins scored 15 for UA (21-3, 10-1) as head coach Sean Miller’s team saw their 14-game win streak come to an end.

The 27-point loss was Arizona's second worst ever as a ranked team.

The Wildcats come home now to face the Bay Area schools starting with Stanford on Wednesday night.

