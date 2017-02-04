13 Ducks obliterate 5th ranked Cats' win streak

The #3 Arizona Wildcats won their first Pac-12 Softball Championship in ten years Sunday with a 7-2 win over 12th ranked UCLA.
JJ Matijevic hit a pair of home runs in as the Wildcats complete a three-game sweep of the Huskies.
Baillie Gibson, the woman who accused her former University of Arizona coach of sexual assault and domestic violence, broke her silence with an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
Catcher Cesar Salazar hit a two-run home run and Cameron Ming threw Arizona’s first complete game of the season in a victory over the Huskies.
