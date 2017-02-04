Tucson rallies for refugees as Trump ban suspended

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Tucson responded en masse to refugee regulations around the country, on the day the enforced ban was suspended.

The stage at El Presidio Park in downtown Tucson was set with speakers of all races, religions, genders, and cultures. A crowd of about 200 people showed up to hear what they had to say about Tucson being a welcoming city.

"We are a community that believes in the importance of welcoming the stranger," said Bishop Gerald Kicanas.

HAPPENING NOW: Rally for #refugees brings a couple hundred people to El Presidio Park in #Tucson. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/aWgKABRpaq — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) February 4, 2017

The posters displayed by those in attendance were certainly creative. Some criticized President Donald Trump, while others wished for equality for all humans.

The government on Saturday suspended enforcement of President Trump's refugee and immigration ban and scurried to appeal a judge's order, plunging the new administration into a crisis that has challenged Trump's authority - and ability to fulfill campaign promises.

The stand-down, a day after a federal judge in Washington state temporarily blocked the ban, marked an extraordinary setback for the White House. One week ago, Trump had acted on his own to suspend America's refugee program and halt immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries that the U.S. says raise terrorism concerns.

"This informational rally is to share truths."



Gathering intended to fight for immigrant rights and "well-vetted refugees." @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/6IKB2CONGD — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) February 4, 2017

As the White House worked to reinstate the ban, Trump mocked U.S. District Judge James Robart, appointed by President George W. Bush, as a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" ruling "will be overturned."

Those sharing their stories to the Tucson crowd Saturday afternoon spoke about how they had to flee persecution. In the case of Bassam Mahmood, he said he was a military interpreter who helped the United States in Iraq, and escaped to America in 2010 with his family.

"They wanted to take my life. They wanted to kill me, because I worked with American Army. That's it. Even though there's no evidence that I did something wrong," Mahmood said.

Other interpreters like Mahmood have been stopped and vetted in U.S. airports. His home country of Iraq is one of the nations currently on President Trump's blocked list of countries.

