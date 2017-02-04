TPD: Teenager hit by car, crash closes 36th Street

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
A shooting at a Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.
A local parent is speaking out in frustration. She claims her daughter’s elementary school doesn’t respect the family’s Muslim religious beliefs and continue to give her child food containing pork products.
John Cambra, Public Information Officer for the Mulberry Fire, explained in general, after a wildfire rips through an area and there’s a lot of rain, there’s a chance for erosion.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Hoarding disorder is considered to be a serious mental health issue. At its most basic, hoarding is having an unusual relationship or attachment with possessions.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
