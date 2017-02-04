TPD: Teenager hit by car, crash closes 36th Street

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A teen girl has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car while riding her skateboard on 36th Street near Kino Parkway in Tucson on Saturday, according to a release from Tucson Police Department

TRAFFIC ALERT: East & westbound 36th St is shut down from Kino to Fremont. Teenager struck by vehicle. Life threatening injuries. Avoid area pic.twitter.com/4BUITkpOwh — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) February 5, 2017

Dugan said the driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

No word on if any charges will be filed.

