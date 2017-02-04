Charred body of missing Casa Grande man found, suspect in custody

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
First considered a “person of interest” in the ongoing Serial Street Shooter investigation, Aaron Juan Saucedo is now the prime suspect in the series of deadly shootings in the Phoenix area, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said on Monday.
A shooting at a Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.
Not only have walls of homes and trash cans been hit by taggers, the bright blue wall in front of the Tucson Botanical Garden was hit a few weeks back.
21-year-old Stephen Smith is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Cochise County Jail on charges of attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, and criminal trespass.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying two women allegedly involved in a theft of cigarettes last month from a Tucson-area convenience store.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
