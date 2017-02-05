Teens come together for Interfaith Harmony discussion

Youth of all religious backgrounds gathered at the Islamic Center of Tucson on Saturday night as part of “World Interfaith Harmony Week” and to discuss ways to work toward peace in our community and country.



“They’ve said, go back to where you came from,” Marwah Ahmad said.



Marhah Ahmad is Muslim. She has had hateful words shouted at her, even though she was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona.



“It’s hard when people tell you, you’re not welcome when I consider myself to be part of society here,” Ahmad said.



She’s not alone; Tamer Attar has also experienced bigotry as he was walking out of a recent prayer service.



“You’re anti-Jewish. Anti-Israeli, whatever is clever and then he started cursing at me in the middle of the street,” Tamer Attar said.



On Saturday evening dozens came together to reflect and talk about ways to rise above that negativity. Students at Catalina Foothills High School led the discussion.



“Try to get past stereotypes and don’t conglomerate people together,” student, Joshua Cohen said.



As differences in religion were discussed, an Atheist spoke up to explain her point of view.



“We’re not here to convert you to Atheism. We don’t hate you. We are here to learn about you and we want to work in harmony,” University of Arizona freshmen, Michaela Horger, said.

It was a chance for everyone to recognize differences and learn from one another. As for Ahmad, she has talked to some of the people who labeled her and says a little understanding can go a long way.



“I changed his mind or his view and he learned something and may be willing to go and tell other people that. We’re taking the time and opportunity to learn about each other,” Ahmad said.



Participants said it was an enlightening conversation. They plan to make a real commitment to continue the conversation and hold another interfaith event in the future.

