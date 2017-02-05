TPD: Pedestrian dies in south-side crash, driver possibly impaired

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
A shooting at a Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.
A local parent is speaking out in frustration. She claims her daughter’s elementary school doesn’t respect the family’s Muslim religious beliefs and continue to give her child food containing pork products.
John Cambra, Public Information Officer for the Mulberry Fire, explained in general, after a wildfire rips through an area and there’s a lot of rain, there’s a chance for erosion.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Hoarding disorder is considered to be a serious mental health issue. At its most basic, hoarding is having an unusual relationship or attachment with possessions.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
