TPD: Pedestrian dies in south-side crash, driver possibly impaired

Authorities have identified the man who was killed when he was hit by a taxi on Tucson's south side Saturday night.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said 63-year-old Jose Manuel Quero was in a crosswalk when he was struck near Irvington Road and 12th Avenue.

Dugan said Quero died at a local hospital.

"The vehicle involved was traveling westbound on Irvington and had entered the intersection on a green signal light when the collision occurred," Dugan said in a news release.

Viewers posted numerous condolences on Tucson News Now's Facebook page following the crash.

They said Quero was well-known, well-liked in the area and went by the nickname "El Chaka." The TPD has not confirmed those details.

Dugan said while speed doesn't appear to be a factor in the accident, the taxi driver "exhibited signs and symptoms of impairment and a DUI investigation was conducted."

The investigation is ongoing and on charges have been filed.

The intersection of Irvington and 12th Avenue was closed for several hours.

