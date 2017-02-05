TPD: Pedestrian dies in south-side crash, driver possibly impaired

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Ruben Gallego, a Democrat representing Arizona's 7th Congressional District, has unofficially "adopted" Arizona's 2nd Congressional District represented by Congresswoman Martha McSally.
Crews discovered a damaged circuit switcher on the main power supply line to the nation.
The Felony Pretrial Intervention Program allows non-violent felony criminals to undergo treatment programs as an alternative to prosecution.
An unseasonably strong low pressure system located across northern Mexico will migrate toward southern Arizona through Tuesday.
Tuesday is a First Alert Action Day as scattered thunderstorms and cooler temperatures move into the region.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.
Nancy James, 68 is is outraged after a 16-year-old boy grabbed her, fell onto concrete while holding her, then tossed her into the pool after James asked party guests to turn down their music.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.
