Checkers earn series split from Tucson

Due to the Gem Show in Tucson, the Roadrunners hosted Charlotte at the Gila River Arena in Glendale (Photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners).

The Charlotte Checkers jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and rode it to a 4-2 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night at Gila River Arena.

Patrick Dwyer, Patrick Brown and Connor Brickley all scored in the opening frame to put Charlotte ahead by three goals after 20 minutes.

In the second, the Roadrunners would chip their way back in. Laurent Dauphin netted his seventh goal of the year at 6:22 and Ryan MacInnis tipped home a Kyle Wood point shot at 15:45 to close the gap to 3-2 at intermission.

Try as they might in the third period, Tucson could not find the equalizer, eventually giving up and empty net goal for the 4-2 final.

Adin Hill started the game and finished with eight saves on 11 shots against and was saddled with the loss. Marek Langhamer stopped all 12 shots faced in relief.

Tucson will now play six straight away from home starting this Friday and Saturday night in Texas against the Stars.

Notes:

Langhamer’s two periods of relief was his first appearance for the Roadrunners since New Year’s Eve.

Dauphin has goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Pending the outcome of Friday’s games, Christian Fischer now sits third in scoring among AHL rookies with 34 points after collecting an assist on Dauphin’s goal.

Tucson failed in all five of their power play chances while Charlotte converted one-of-three.

