STRANGER DANGER: How safe is your child on the playground?

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a barricaded man at a home on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.
Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a barricaded man at a home on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday afternoon.
A corrections officer at the state prison in Tucson was attacked over the weekend and the inmate responsible will be facing more charges, officials said.
A corrections officer at the state prison in Tucson was attacked over the weekend and the inmate responsible will be facing more charges, officials said.
A man in Scottsdale is accused of using a smart phone to secretly record young girls in a bathroom, according to court documents.
A man in Scottsdale is accused of using a smart phone to secretly record young girls in a bathroom, according to court documents.
A male suspect who was threatening to light a bomb was shot by police outside a home early Tuesday morning.
A male suspect who was threatening to light a bomb was shot by police outside a home early Tuesday morning.
First considered a “person of interest” in the ongoing Serial Street Shooter investigation, Aaron Juan Saucedo is now the prime suspect in the series of deadly shootings in the Phoenix area, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said on Monday.
First considered a “person of interest” in the ongoing Serial Street Shooter investigation, Aaron Juan Saucedo is now the prime suspect in the series of deadly shootings in the Phoenix area, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said on Monday.