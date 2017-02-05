Sheriff in Georgia asks criminals to take a timeout during Super Bowl

A sheriff's office in Georgia took to Facebook Sunday afternoon to ask for a timeout during tonight's big game.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said they want the chance to witness history and asked everyone to avoid "acts that lack general common sense and generate 911 calls," at least while the game's on.

The department's tongue-in-cheek post, which quickly went viral, can be found below.

Special Super Bowl Announcement

We would appreciate that from 6-10 pm tonight you all please try the following:

• 1. Not to steal anything.

• 2. Get along with your spouse. YES, you can do it.

• 3. Drive cautiously and sober and not have an accident.

• 4. Refrain from loud noises that disturb your neighbors so much they call 911 (unless cheering a FALCON score of course).

• 5. All other acts that lack general common sense and generate 911 calls.

We all want to witness history here in Georgia this evening.

"RISE UP"

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.