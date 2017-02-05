Teen killed by train was Tanque Verde High School student

A 17-year-old boy who was killed when he was hit by a train Saturday is a Tanque Verde High School student.

School officials on Sunday asked that the boy’s name not be released until Monday morning.

They said they want to have options for grief counseling in place on campus.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a train trestle around 2 p.m. Saturday near Marsh Station Road and Interstate 10 in Vail for a report of two people struck by a train.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and his 17-year-old female friend was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

As of Sunday morning, deputies said she remains in serious condition.

At the scene of the accident on Sunday, the parking lot near the trestle was empty of investigating cars.

But people were nearby on a bicycle ride, including Neal Brock, who said he’s a parent of two teenagers at Tanque Verde High School.

He said he rides trails near the trestle semi-regularly.

"It's not easy to get out there. You've got to climb up, and it's a little tricky to get up there,” Brock said. “Once you're up there it looks like a scene out of a movie. The one time I did go up there I thought I wouldn't want to be caught out on that bridge when a train comes by.”

When asked, Brock said he thought about his own children when he heard the news of the teenager killed.

"Your heart sinks. Your heart sinks. And I can hear my daughter's voice that she was upset,” he said. "I hate those moments. It's a really horrible thing to have to go through, right? I certainly give my condolences to the family."

The sheriff's department has not confirmed the identity of either teenager.

But those who know the 17-year-old boy reached out in various messages to Tucson News Now.

They called this a tragic loss, and say the family is grieving privately.

