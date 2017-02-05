UA professor breaks down Super Bowl commercial hits and misses

Police on Wednesday said Mark Anthony Lopez is a suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded on Friday night.
Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally, CD-2, released a statement today about the firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Trump on Tuesday.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels called the public service announcement that aired for almost two years on KAVV, 97.7 FM "disgusting and unacceptable."
There's a new way to pay it forward in Tucson.
Members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Arizona (NAMI) are concerned about the new bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
