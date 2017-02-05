Police search for suspects, witnesses to drive-by shooting in Sierra Vista

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Police in Sierra Vista are investigating a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the department.

Witnesses said several people in a vehicle fired multiple rounds at a group of pedestrians near Fry Boulevard and North 7th Street just before 2:30 p.m., according to Sierra Vista Police Department.

It happened north of an apartment complex in the area, according to SVPD.

The release stated nobody was hurt.

Officers found evidence at the scene showing that more than one gun was involved in the shooting.

Detectives believe there are more witnesses to the crime, so they are asking anyone with information to call Sierra Vista Police Department at 520-458-3311.

