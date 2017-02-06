Animal abuse investigation expands to second home in Tucson

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

Several cats were removed from the home on Tucson's east side (Source: Tucson News Now).

Pima County animal control crews and Tucson police officers responded to a home on the city's east side in connection to an on-going animal abuse investigation.

The focus was a home on Calle Zamora, which is near East Golf Links Road and South Kolb Road.

Investigators confirmed their work was part of the animal abuse case involving 82-year-old Charles Helms and his son, 56-year-old David Helms.

The home is owned by the father, according to the Pima County Assessor's records.

Tucson News Now went to the scene and saw several cats being carried out of the home.

The cats were sent to Pima Animal Care Center to be checked out by veterinarians.

The two Helms have already been charged with felonies connected to an investigation at a home near South Pantano Road and East Kenyon Drive, according to previous reports. Investigators at that home called it "completely unlivable and trashed." It has since been condemned.

Animal control teams removed more than 50 cats from that home, according to previous reports.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.