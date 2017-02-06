The legacy of Mike Argraves

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
Josie Seebeck's death reaffirmed one of Dave Heeke's core beliefs.
Josie Seebeck's death reaffirmed one of Dave Heeke's core beliefs.
Three continents later, Wanasa Zhou's journey is just beginning.
Three continents later, Wanasa Zhou's journey is just beginning.
A hero dog saved everybody in a hiking group from a bear.
A hero dog saved everybody in a hiking group from a bear.
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.