The legacy of Mike Argraves

Mike Argraves coached girls’ basketball in Tucson for 32 years.

Over the course of those years he won games and he impacted lives.

Argraves died on December 23 leaving behind a legacy that his girls from Cholla and Santa Rita High Schools and his son Justin, the head football coach at Tucson High, will pass on to generations.

Our David Kelly and Damien Alameda spoke with Argraves, his son Justin and some of the girls Mike molded to find out a little bit about that legacy and what Coach Mike meant to them.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.