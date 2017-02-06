WOMEN: Cats battle Beavers but still lose 6th straight

No. 11 Oregon State came away victorious over the Arizona Wildcats in a tightly contested contest on Sunday afternoon in McKale Center. After 40 minutes of basketball, the Beavers had a 65-57 edge on the scoreboard.

Breanna Workman followed up her double-double on Friday with a season-high 17 points and eight rebounds.

After scoring a season-low six points against Oregon on Friday, LaBrittney Jones scored 13 points on Sunday. She had seven alone in the first quarter.

The loss was the Wildcats (11-12, 2-10 Pac-12) sixth in a row.

Breanna Brown led the Beavers (22-2, 11-1 Pac-12) with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Wildcats will hit the road next weekend as they visit the Washington Huskies on Friday, Feb. 10 with tipoff set for 9 p.m. MST on the Pac-12 Networks.

