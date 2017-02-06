TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

PACC crews at scene of fourth hoarding situation in three weeks. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. TWO TEENS HIT BY TRAIN, ONE DEAD

A 17-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a train Saturday, and Tucson News Now has learned he was a Tanque Verde High School student. http://bit.ly/2kix2N9

District officials on Sunday asked that the boy’s name not be released until Monday morning, when they can tell students directly in an assembly.

They said they want to have options for grief counseling in place on campus.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a train trestle around 2 p.m. Saturday near Marsh Station Road and Interstate 10 in Vail for a report of two people struck by a train.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and his 17-year-old female friend was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

As of Sunday morning, deputies said she remains in serious condition.

2. POLICE ID PEDESTRIAN HIT, KILLED BY TAXI CAB

Authorities have identified the man who was killed when he was hit by a taxi on Tucson's south side Saturday night. http://bit.ly/2laI9tl

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said 63-year-old Jose Manuel Quero was in a crosswalk when he was struck near Irvington Road and 12th Avenue.

Dugan said Quero died at a local hospital.

"The vehicle involved was traveling westbound on Irvington and had entered the intersection on a green signal light when the collision occurred," Dugan said in a news release.

Viewers posted numerous condolences on Tucson News Now's Facebook page following the crash.

They said Quero was well-known, well-liked in the area and went by the nickname "El Chaka." The TPD has not confirmed those details.

The driver may have been impaired.

3. TPD INVESTIGATES ANIMAL HOARDING CASE

Two men are facing felony charges after at least four dead cats were found along with more than 50 other felines inside an east-side home authorities called "completely unlivable and trashed."

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said 82-year-old Charles Helms and his son, 56-year-old David Helms, were arrested on four counts of animal abuse and additional charges are pending.

Dugan said the home, near South Pantano Road and East Kenyon Drive, has been condemned.

On Sunday, the investigation expanded to second home on Calle Zamora, which is near East Golf Links Road and South Kolb Road, where more cats were found.

No word on how many cats were found in the second home, but several were taken to the Pima Animal Care Center to be checked out.

HAPPENING TODAY

Atlanta Falcons fans waking up devastated this morning after an incredible comeback from the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

The Patriots secured their fifth Super Bowl win in overtime, making history.

But the game is not the only thing football fanatics are talking about.

Commercials this year focused on politics, humor and girl power.

See the list HERE: http://bit.ly/2kJHONj

Read all about the game HERE: http://bit.ly/2k48Zik

WEATHER

Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

You'll want a jacket as you head out the door in the early morning.

Overnight lows will drop to low-50s, high-40s.

