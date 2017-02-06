UPDATE: Family of Tanque Verde student killed by train releases statement

As students returned to class Monday at Tanque Verde High School, a few familiar faces were missing.

Two students were hit by a train near Marsh Station Road and Interstate 10 in Vail early Saturday afternoon.

One of them, 17-year-old Nathan Hubble, was killed. The other student, a 17-year-old girl who has not been identified, is in serious condition at a local hospital.

Hubble was a current student at the school, but the girl was not.

His mother spoke to Tucson News Now early Monday morning, and urged parents to hold their children close.

Tanque Verde Unified School District officials also released a statement about the boy's death:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and loved ones at this most difficult time. Our school district is also deeply concerned for the second student injured in the accident, a former student in our district.”

School district officials say students will talk with their teachers about what happened to their peers during their first period classes.

Extra counselors will also be on campus throughout the week to help students and staff grieve.

As students arrived Monday – many stopped at this memorial in front of the school.

It's unclear what the pair were doing on the train tracks.

In the statement, the Tanque Verde Unified School District says it will refrain from releasing any personal information out of respect for the ages of the students, their families and the school.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has also not identified the two teens.

The Hubble family released a statement Monday afternoon. It can be found below.

The loss of our son, Nathan Hubble, has caused us pain which is indescribable and almost more than we can bear. We request that our family, our son’s friends, and the school community be left alone to grieve privately. We granted a media interview this morning to express our strong request that the Tucson community and media focus on the railroad’s responsibility and not on the tragedy of our son’s death. The railroad is well aware of the hazards of leaving open access to the bridge. This is not the first time someone has been killed in this location. It continues to draw the attention of both young people and adults who frequent the area around the bridge, and who on occasion do not heed the warnings and are able to easily gain access to the bridge. This must NOT be allowed to continue. We are issuing this plea to the railroad company, Pima County, and any supporting agencies - Please take responsibility and TAKE ACTION immediately to create a barrier which completely restricts and prevents access to the railroad bridge. Please do not allow another senseless loss of life or serious injury to occur. We are grieving the loss of our son’s life and this is a private family matter. We ask that you please redirect all attention to the extreme hazards that remain due to the unsecured bridge access, and ensure that young people do not continue to be exposed to this kind of tragedy. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our family by the school, our son’s friends and their families, and our community during this most difficult time. Thank you, Lisa Nowacki-Hubble and Paul Hubble

