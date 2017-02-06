Pop-tarts-Gourmet Girls

Gourmet Girls Valentine's Day Pop Tarts

1 Recipe of your favorite pie crust dough

Raspberry Jam

Heart shaped dough mold

Roll out two small rounds of dough for each pop tart to size of mold. Spread bottom layer with 1 tablespoon jam and seal layers together with mold. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes. Cool and ice as desired.

Royal Icing:

4 egg whites

1 tsp lemon lemon extract

4 cups sifted powdered sugar

Beat egg whites until with mixer at high speed until foamy . Gradually add sugar and lemon extract.

Beat at high speed until thickened. Add food coloring as desired.

