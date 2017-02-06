Tucson nonprofit finds new way to fight poverty

On Fox 11 Daybreak, nonprofit Tucson Free Pantry is helping those in need in a new way.

According to the University of Arizona Poverty Project, one in three children lives in poverty in Tucson, and Tucson has the eighth-highest poverty rate in the US at 25.7 percent.

Chaparrelle Mogavero-Cline and Peyton Prater from Tucson Free Pantry tell us about this new project.

How you can help out, volunteer, donate to TFP or directly to a pantry. TFP@tucsonfreepantry.com

Facebook: @tucsonfreepantry

www.tucsonfreepantry.com

