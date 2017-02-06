Design a highway sign with ADOT safety message contest

The Arizona Department of Transportation is known for its clever, often hilarious safety signs.

If you're celebrating or even if you're drowning your sorrows after the game, please make sure to use a designated driver to get home. pic.twitter.com/Hwe16bxawF — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 6, 2017

Now the department is offering the public a chance to come up with something better.

ADOT's Safety Message Contest kicked off Monday, Feb. 6.

They'll be accepting submissions until Feb. 19.

Next, they'll review them and post the 15 best messages for the public to vote on.

To see the rules and submit your message, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2lcpc9q

Good luck!

