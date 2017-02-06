Out-of-this-world art project turns heads in Arizona

An out-of-this-world art piece had some Arizona drivers and law enforcement doing a double-take Monday morning.

The object, located off of Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix, resembled an old space capsule complete with parachute.

Turns out, it's just a tumbler from a 30-year-old concrete truck turned into a work of art.

The artist behind the creation is Jack Millard.

Millard said he got permission from the landowner to work on the mixer that was left on the property and began the project Feb. 2 with the help of another artist.

The piece received plenty of attention from drivers and authorities alike.

It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on #I10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/dVLEwUfqYA — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 6, 2017

"As an artist, you know when you're on the right path when those in authority question you for what you're creating," Millard wrote in a Facebook post. "This encounter turned out peaceful and even a few laughs."

Millard told the Arizona Republic he wasn't sure what kind of reaction it would get but hoped people enjoy it.

"I don't know what to expect," Millard told the newspaper. "If they enjoy it, that's great. We live in such a cynical, jaded world. If it distracts them for a moment, that's a wonderful thing."

