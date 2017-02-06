Cat hoarding cases inundate Pima Animal Care Center

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A spokeswoman at Pima Animal Care Center says the shelter is providing medical care to 58 cats that were brought in just since Friday, Feb. 3. (Source: KOLD News 13)

There are nearly 180 cats at the Pima Animal Care Center in Tucson.

Most came in in the past 19 days from five houses alleged to be the scenes of animal hoarding.

A PACC spokeswoman says the shelter is providing much needed medical care to the 58 cats that were brought in just since Friday, Feb. 3.

She said most are shy and need staff's time and attention to come out of their shells.

Two men are charged with four counts of animal cruelty each because four cats were found dead in one of two homes that had the cats.

Both east-side houses have been condemned because of the conditions inside.

PACC says it needs people willing to adopt the cats.

Some cats from the previous hoarding cases are ready to be adopted.

If you'd rather donate to help with the cost of caring for the cats, the spokeswoman said you may call or go online.

The phone number is 520-724-5984.

The spokeswoman said donations are tax deductible.

