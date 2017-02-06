Hudgens talks about controversy surrounding Sedona visit

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

"Me and my boyfriend were on a hike and then wrote our names on a rock with another rock and then people accused me of carving into this rock, but literally I took a piece of rock and wrote on the rock,” Vanessa Hudgens said. (Source: KPHO)

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has finally opened up about a 2016 controversy she encountered after carving on a rock in the Coconino National Forest in Arizona.

In February 2016, Hudgens and her actor boyfriend Austin Butler spent a the Valentine's weekend in Sedona.

Hudgens posted numerous photos of the trip on Instagram but one in particular caused an uproar.

The picture showed they couple had carved a heart and their names one of the area's famous red rocks.

The blowback was quick, and Hudgens deleted the post from her account.

Fast forward to last week when Hudgens, now starring in "Powerless", talked with Sway Calloway for his SiriusXM show "Sway in the Morning."

"Me and my boyfriend were on a hike and then wrote our names on a rock with another rock and then people accused me of carving into this rock, but literally I took a piece of rock and wrote on the rock,” Hudgens said in the interview. "So, it's the type of thing where it's chalk, if you rub it, it comes off."

The 28-year-old also said she knew there was no permanent damage done.

"I knew with the first rain it would go away. I’m such an earth person. I love Mother Nature. I love being connected in the natural environment," she said.

Hudgens said she paid a fine, and more.

"I donated a lot of money to the park to say 'Sorry for the drama it's caused you guys,'" she said. "But like literally with the first rain, it would’ve washed off."

You can hear the whole interview below.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.