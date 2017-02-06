Refugee Information Night in Tucson

Close to one hundred people packed into a room at University City Church on Monday night to learn about the vetting system of refugees and also the resettlement process.

The Tucson Refugee Ministry hosted the event and said local refugee groups work to resettle roughly one thousand refugees in Tucson every year.

The Tucson Refugee Ministry had folks take part in a “loss simulation” exercise to give them a glimpse of what refugees go through. Participants had only minutes to decide what four family members and possessions they would bring with when fleeing their country. Organizers said volunteers are vital in making refugee resettlement successful in Tucson.

“Learning to ride the bus, learning how to grocery shop, learning how to talk to your child’s teacher at school – these are all new concepts for a lot of refugees. It’s simple things that we take for granted that we know how to do on a day to day basis that refugees really need some assistance with,” Holly Seidel with Tucson Refugee Ministry said.

Tucson News Now spoke to a refugee from Iraq who recently got his citizenship.

“I was governor and I lived hungry in my country. All over the world they want to come to America because here there’s security and peace,” Refugee Abdursatter Hameed said.

Tucson News Now also spoke to a man who helps resettle Syrian refugees.

“We play with the children, like basketball or sports or something like that so we’re dealing with them one on one – and there’s a language barrier but when you’re playing with them and eating- breaking bread with them, all those barriers get broken down,” James Moreles said.

TRM said with the travel ban on hold, there are a handful of refugees, who have gone through the vetting process, scheduled to arrive in Tucson later this week.

Happening Now: 100 ppl @ucitychurch in #Tucson to learn about #refugee resettlement & role community plays in helping pic.twitter.com/lCBDyE2hjN — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) February 7, 2017

