Clark gets life in prison for 2015 Marana homicide

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the suspect who was injured during a shooting in April that left one man dead and another injured.
Police on Wednesday said Mark Anthony Lopez is a suspect in a shooting that left a man wounded on Friday night.
A woman is in surgery after being shot in the back inside of a car late Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, the man police say is behind the Phoenix Serial Street Shootings told a Judge he was innocent.
Sammantha Lucille Rebecca Allen, 28 is scheduled to go on trial this week on murder and child abuse charges stemming from the 2011 death of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.
A 15-year-old Memphis entrepreneur has a contract with the NBA.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.
Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.
