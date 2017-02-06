Clark gets life in prison for 2015 Marana homicide

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Marana Police Department crime scene unit investigates at the scene near I-10 and Cortaro Farms Road in 2015. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The man convicted in a fatal shooting in Marana in 2015 will spend at least the next 25 years in prison.

Cody Clark was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, Feb. 6, for the shooting death of his friend Austin Gann.

Clark, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in December 2016, will have to serve at least 25 years before he is eligible for parole and was credited with 686 days time served.

The body of the 22-year-old Gann was found in a car near Interstate 10 and Cortaro Farms Road on March 23, 2015. Authorities said he died of a single gunshot to the head.

When Gann's body was found, Clark was already in police custody and charged with criminal damage in a neighborhood about a mile away from the crime scene.

"He didn't seem stable as far as his balance,” said a woman who witnessed Clark acting erratically outside her home. “He did seem to be kind of staggering."

A few hours later, authorities identified Clark a suspect in the shooting.

Authorities said Clark and Gann knew each other and the two, along with an unidentified third man, were seen together at a convenience story hours before the shooting.

Several sources told KOLD News 13 all three were friends and had been hanging out and likely drinking most of the night.

