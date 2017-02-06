Combs High School student journalists

Submitted by Brooke Davis, Principal

Monthly, the student journalists of Combs High School’s Career and Technical Education Advanced Production class present a digital news program to the student body called the “Rundown.”

These students are responsible for all components of presenting a comprehensive 20-30 minute news program.

The students: pitch ideas for news features, write, edit, shoot the footage and record their program on state of the art industry equipment; with a timeline and deadlines that would be expected in a professional newsroom.

Their sponsor, Mr. Brian Taylor facilitates and teaches journalistic practices to his students so the program they present to their peers at CHS is fair, balanced and represents the school community.

The students then share their work with our school district and the community through social media.

