Noche de información para refugiados en Tucson - Tucson News Now

Noche de información para refugiados en Tucson

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

El “ Tucson Refugee Ministry tendrá un Noche de Información para Refugiados el lunes 6 de febrero a las 6 p.m. a 9 p.m. En la University City Church ( 604 N. Sixth Avenue).

La junta está abierta al público.

Los organizadores hablarán de proceso que deberían tomar los refugiados.

Las personas que vayan al evento podrán aprender maneras que puedan hacer voluntarios. 

Copyright 2016 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.

