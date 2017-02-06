Noche de información para refugiados en Tucson

El “ Tucson Refugee Ministry tendrá un Noche de Información para Refugiados el lunes 6 de febrero a las 6 p.m. a 9 p.m. En la University City Church ( 604 N. Sixth Avenue).
La junta está abierta al público.
Los organizadores hablarán de proceso que deberían tomar los refugiados.
Las personas que vayan al evento podrán aprender maneras que puedan hacer voluntarios.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
Copyright 2016 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.