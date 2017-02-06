One month in: New Pima County Sheriff on border issues and budget

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

One month into his job as Pima County Sheriff, Mark Napier, issued a 30-day update on his budget progress.

Sheriff Napier has inherited a $6 million budget deficit and established a priority of cutting the deficit. After 30 days, through mostly administrative cuts and consolidations, he's managed to trim $2.5 million.

Even though he says he will likely trim some more, he will not be able to eliminate the deficit entirely.

On border issues, it has been somewhat of a surprise that the department has been silent on the subject of the policy proposals from Washington D.C. concerning the border wall and immigration.

President Donald Trump has issued a series of executive orders which could impact both, but Napier feels it's too early to talk about whether there will be policy changes within the department.

"There's a long ways between executive orders, rhetoric and policy implementation," he said. "It doesn't make a lot of sense to me that to be over reacting to executive orders and to Washington rhetoric."

He also feels the border wall proposed by President Trump does not make sense and doubts it will ever be built, and that the technology already being used by Border Patrol would be an "impenetrable barrier".

Given terrain and other obstacles, including costs, makes a "bricks and mortar" fence unlikely.

As far as the mass deportations which have been discussed, Napier feels it's too early to say what the county participation would look like but stopped short of saying definitively yes or no.

"It's a hypothetical question. We don't know what that would look like at a county level," he said. "But I have serious concerns and objections with local law enforcement being involved proactively in immigration issues."

With the prospect of tighter border security, the wall and immigration issues the county may be facing in the future because of federal mandates and policies, Napier says he could not perform those jobs without additional manpower and budget, neither of which is on the horizon.

"We don't have the capacity to do that if I was so inclined. I don't have enough deputies to do that," he said. "We're just holding our own just to respond no to traditional calls for law enforcement services so we don't have the capacity."

But he also takes in a step further.

"Nor do I believe it's the job of local or county law enforcement to engage in these activities," he said.

