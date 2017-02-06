Changes coming to the written portion of AZ drivers license test

Questions about traffic stop protocol and drivers rights will be added to the written portion of Arizona's drivers license test in the Spring.

State Representative Reginald Bolding (District 27) has been working with the Department of Public Safety, Arizona Department of Transportation and the community for the past six months to figure out what types of questions should be added to the test.

ADOT is working on the exact language of the questions. Bolding said they are not sure how many questions will be added right now.

"There was a misalignment between what drivers expected from law enforcement officers and what law enforcement officers expected from drivers," Bolding said.

He said the goal is to clear up any confusion and avoid officer involved shootings during traffic stops.

"The hope is simple. I don't think anyone should leave a traffic stop in a body bag," Bolding said. "There no silver bullet that's going to stop all officer involved shooting but as policy makers, it's our hope...to make sure that we are putting in place an environment that can help save lives."

Tucson News Now asked drivers what they do when they get pulled over for a traffic violation and got diverse answers.

"When I get pulled over I let the officer know that I have a firearm in the vehicle," said Arturo Badilla, a driver.

"Just be compliant. That's pretty much it. Just go along with whatever they ask me to do," said Fernando Perez, a driver.

"First I panic internally. Then I usually like go, ok where's my drivers license, where's my registration," Tracie Bergeson, a driver.

The study material will have changes to prepare drivers.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.