Local refugees affected by temporary halt on ban - Tucson News Now

Local refugees affected by temporary halt on ban

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The temporary halt on the refugee ban is making things a little difficult for local refugees.

The group Refugee Focus, a division of Lutheran Services of the Southwest, has been helping out refugees for more than 30 years, from their office in downtown Tucson.

Refugee Focus' goal is to help refugees get used to their new life in Tucson. From learning how to ride the bus to getting a job.

Officials with the group told Tucson News Now, the past few weeks have been a roller coaster for them.

One of the refugees, who has been in the city since December, loves Tucson. The effects of the ban are really close to his heart.

Ossam Yahya, of Yahya, as he likes to be called, is 22 years old. He is from the Sudan. His brother was supposed to fly in to Tucson on Tuesday. That isn’t going to happen, his arrival was canceled.

"I am worried about him" said Yahya about his brother and family. "They're over there and it's not good life, it is so difficult there."

"It's not just Yahya, there are refugees all across the country that were separated from their family, even the refugees that are here already are affected," said Lorel Donaghey, Program Director of Refugee Focus. 

Yahya hopes that his old brother and the rest of his family will arrive here sometime this year.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Crash near Speedway and Alvernon

    Crash near Speedway and Alvernon

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:39 AM EDT2017-05-11 05:39:11 GMT

    There are no closures at this time, but there will be traffic delays.  

    There are no closures at this time, but there will be traffic delays.  

  • breaking

    Tucson police: One man dead in midtown shooting

    Tucson police: One man dead in midtown shooting

    Thursday, May 11 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-05-11 05:12:35 GMT

    The shooting happened in the 3700 block of east 5th, near Dodge Road, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.  

    The shooting happened in the 3700 block of east 5th, near Dodge Road, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.  

  • breaking

    Power restored to the Tohono O'odham Nation

    Power restored to the Tohono O'odham Nation

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:59 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:59:14 GMT
    (Source: Wikimedia Commons)(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

    The lights are back on at the Tohono O'odham Nation's main reservation.  According to a release the power came back on at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.   

    The lights are back on at the Tohono O'odham Nation's main reservation.  According to a release the power came back on at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.   

    •   
Powered by Frankly