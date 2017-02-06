Local refugees affected by temporary halt on ban

There are no closures at this time, but there will be traffic delays.
The shooting happened in the 3700 block of east 5th, near Dodge Road, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.
The lights are back on at the Tohono O'odham Nation's main reservation. According to a release the power came back on at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 10.
It took nine units and 23 firefighters to put out the fire that has displaced two families, according to a release from the Tucson Fire Department.
More than 1,000 people packed the Tucson Convention Center’s ballroom today to celebrate the next wave of health care professionals.
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
