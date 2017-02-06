Local refugees affected by temporary halt on ban

The temporary halt on the refugee ban is making things a little difficult for local refugees.

The group Refugee Focus, a division of Lutheran Services of the Southwest, has been helping out refugees for more than 30 years, from their office in downtown Tucson.

Refugee Focus' goal is to help refugees get used to their new life in Tucson. From learning how to ride the bus to getting a job.

Officials with the group told Tucson News Now, the past few weeks have been a roller coaster for them.

One of the refugees, who has been in the city since December, loves Tucson. The effects of the ban are really close to his heart.

Ossam Yahya, of Yahya, as he likes to be called, is 22 years old. He is from the Sudan. His brother was supposed to fly in to Tucson on Tuesday. That isn’t going to happen, his arrival was canceled.

"I am worried about him" said Yahya about his brother and family. "They're over there and it's not good life, it is so difficult there."

"It's not just Yahya, there are refugees all across the country that were separated from their family, even the refugees that are here already are affected," said Lorel Donaghey, Program Director of Refugee Focus.

Yahya hopes that his old brother and the rest of his family will arrive here sometime this year.

