Uninsured Tucson kids receiving free dental care at special event

Free dental care will be provided to up to 100 uninsured children on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwest Kids Dentistry, 6970 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110 in Tucson.

Children ages 0-18 will receive fillings, extractions, and even “baby teeth” root canals at this annual giving event.



The charitable giving day is part of Give Kids a Smile an initiative created by the American Dental Association 15 years ago to reduce school absenteeism by eliminating oral pain. Give Kids a Smile is held statewide in February to recognize National Children’s Dental Health Month and to build awareness of children’s oral health issues and unmet need.



According to the Arizona Department of Health Services -- Office of Oral Health:

Almost 9 percent of Arizona’s children in K-3 grades have urgent dental needs (urgent defined as swelling, pain, infection).

Almost 39 percent of Arizona’s third graders have untreated tooth decay.

School age children are more likely to have tooth decay than asthma, hay fever or chronic bronchitis.

For interested parents who lack dental coverage for their children, log onto www.tucsonkid.com to complete intake forms. Dental volunteers and donors may engage by calling Dr. Chin or Dr. Hollen at 520-775-1245.

Tucson ADHS Facts to Attach by Tucson News Now on Scribd

