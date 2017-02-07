Coach Campos' Super Bowl

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Sabino head football coach Jay Campos wore his black Atlanta Falcon t-shirt. Two weeks ago it may have brought some good luck. After all, two weeks ago Campos was in the stands of the Georgia Dome as former Sabercat turned former Wildcat turned Atlanta defensive end Brooks Reed helped the Falcons blow past Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game and advance to Super Bowl LI.

He wore the same shirt Sunday, intent on watching the Falcons finish the quest by downing Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Campos figured the score would be 34-29, Falcons.

He was oh, so close. Instead, the final score read 34-28, Patriots.

It was flurry of emotion starting from the opening kickoff up until James White ran in the game-winning score, ups and downs that would rival the largest roller coaster in the world.

Think that's hyperbole? Maybe. But watch the clip and judge for yourself.