Mother of teen killed by train pleads for safety improvements

Just days after her 17-year-old boy was hit and killed by a train in Vail, his mother is pleading for change on the railway.

Tucson News Now was the first to talk to Nathan Hubble's mother after the deadly incident.

Lisa Nowacki-Hubble is asking for a barrier that would prevent access to the train bridge her son was killed on.

The family released a written statement pleading for safety improvements.

“We are issuing this plea to the railroad company, Pima County, and any supporting agencies - Please take responsibility and TAKE ACTION immediately to create a barrier which completely restricts and prevents access to the railroad bridge. Please do not allow another senseless loss of life or serious injury to occur," part of the statement reads.

Tucson News Now has since learned that it was a Union Pacific locomotive train that hit and killed Nathan near Marsh Station Road and Interstate 10 in Vail over the weekend.

His friend was also hit. She's in serious condition at a local hospital.

There are no trespassing signs posted at the bridge, but the family would like barriers.

The Hubble Family says this is not the first time someone has been killed on the bridge.

"They're well aware of where he was. That kids climb up there and look out at the view, I guess it's an amazing view,” Nowacki-Hubble said.

Union Pacific issued this response: "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Hubble family and the local community during this extremely difficult time."

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen 28 also issued a response.

"An incident such as this will forever be etched in the minds of the crew on that train as well as the family of the kids involved. Please everyone, stay away from the tracks," it said.

The teen’s mother also had a message for other parents to talk to their children, hold them close and tell them they love them.

“I want people to call the railroad," Nowacki-Hubble said. "I want this prevented, I want this never to happen to another family.”

