Mother of teen killed by train pleads for safety improvements

The law requires the rescuer to notify emergency personnel before entering the vehicle and to remain at the scene with the patient until authorities arrive.
The law requires the rescuer to notify emergency personnel before entering the vehicle and to remain at the scene with the patient until authorities arrive.
Though Tucson is not labeled a sanctuary city, it is considered to be an immigrant-welcoming city.
Though Tucson is not labeled a sanctuary city, it is considered to be an immigrant-welcoming city.
Surveillance video from May 3 shows a man pulling on the front of the machine until part of it comes off.
Surveillance video from May 3 shows a man pulling on the front of the machine until part of it comes off.
A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Goodwill store on Tucson's northwest side Thursday morning, authorities said.
A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Goodwill store on Tucson's northwest side Thursday morning, authorities said.
The police reports detail the severity of the child’s injuries.
The police reports detail the severity of the child’s injuries.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".
The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, states it's suing the department over its "unconstitutional policing program to systematically target black people for illegal searches and seizures of persons, homes, and cars".
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.
Jonesboro police say a stolen a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes has been found.
A man walking along Tiki Beach on Lake Erie came across a woman dragging and throwing her dog into the choppy waters in Lake Erie. The incident was caught on camera.
A man walking along Tiki Beach on Lake Erie came across a woman dragging and throwing her dog into the choppy waters in Lake Erie. The incident was caught on camera.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.