TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. CAT HOARDING CASES INUNDATE PACC

The Pima Animal Care Center is pleading for the public to adopt a cat. http://bit.ly/2ljj7Eg

There are nearly 180 cats at PACC. Many of them came from five houses alleged to be the scenes of animal hoarding, all in just the past three weeks.

A PACC spokeswoman says the shelter is providing much needed medical care to 58 cats they've taken in since Friday, Feb. 3.

She said most are shy and need staff's time and attention to come out of their shells.

PACC has almost 180 cats in shelter. Most from hoarding cases. Some ready for adoption. #Tucson. #KOLD pic.twitter.com/rd4MEaJHNV — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) February 6, 2017

Two men are charged with four counts of animal cruelty each because four cats were found dead in one of two homes that had the cats.

Both east-side houses have been condemned because of the conditions inside.

Some cats from the previous hoarding cases are ready to be adopted.

2. OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD ART PROJECT TURNS HEADS

An out-of-this-world art piece had some Arizona drivers and law enforcement doing a double-take Monday morning. http://bit.ly/2kh8Dp2

The object, located off of Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix, resembled an old space capsule complete with parachute.

Turns out, it's just a tumbler from a 30-year-old concrete truck turned into a work of art.

It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on #I10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/dVLEwUfqYA — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 6, 2017

The artist behind the creation is Jack Millard.

Millard said he got permission from the landowner to work on the mixer that was left on the property and began the project Feb. 2 with the help of another artist.

3. KOLD NEWS 13 INVESTIGATES PLAYGROUND SAFETY, FIND SHOCKING RESULTS

In southern Arizona, our children are fortunate enough to be able to play outside almost year-round. http://bit.ly/2jXXe16

Seeing kids on swings or playing tag at a park are a common sight across our community. Unfortunately, possible child predators try to capitalize on that.

In our KOLD News 13 Crime Team Investigation, we worked with parents and the Marana Police Department to see how vulnerable children can be.

In our investigation, Marana Police Sgt. Chris Warren went undercover, pretending to be someone looking for a lost dog.

STRANGER DANGER: How safe is your child on the playground? https://t.co/yeSBjYBjrH pic.twitter.com/f7E3WiDm40 — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) February 7, 2017

He approached child after child, asking if they had seen Dory, a dog pictured on a fake flier we made. An eye-opening eight out of nine children he approached, left with him.

In some cases, the parents were just feet away.

HAPPENING TODAY

The Arizona Department of Transportation is known for its clever, often hilarious safety signs.

Now the department is offering the public a chance to come up with something better.

Think you can come up with a better sign slogan than ADOT? Show us by entering it here: https://t.co/wUMLOsmdVI pic.twitter.com/TK7GJOQRJA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 7, 2017

ADOT's Safety Message Contest kicked off Monday, Feb. 6. They'll be accepting submissions until Feb. 19.

To see the rules and submit your message, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2lcpc9q

WEATHER

We're starting to warm up, and may even see some record-breaking heat this week.

Today will be partly cloudy with a high of 71 degrees.

By Thursday and Friday, we'll be in the mid-80s.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s throughout the week.

