Tucson school leaders mixed over education secretary pick Betsy DeVos

As Senators get ready to cast their vote on President Donald Trump's controversial pick for education secretary, local school leaders are speaking out.

The vote count for Betsy DeVos is so close, it could force Vice President Mike Pence to cast the first-ever cabinet confirmation tie-breaking vote.

DeVos has faced a lot of opposition, in part due to her controversial advocacy of charter school programs.

Critics say she doesn’t have the experience to lead public schools.

One of those critics is Superintendent of Tucson Unified School District Dr. H.t. Sanchez.

“We don’t put a teacher in the classroom that does not understand the content," Sanchez said. "We don’t put a principal on the campus who has no experience leading a school or hasn’t spent time to lean the craft. To put somebody in the highest position over education, who does not have that experience base, is very concerning."

But A for Arizona, a group that supports local teachers, say they're rooting for DeVos.

"We are very pleased with her nomination and the opportunity to focus the national spotlight on providing more families access to high quality education options of their choice," they said.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that two GOP senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have announced plans to oppose DeVos.

It all other Republicans support her, and all Democrats oppose her, that would leave her with a tie vote.

The vote is expected to come down around 10 a.m. MST.

