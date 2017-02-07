UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe.

Lexianna Godbey was reported missing early Tuesday, Feb. 7.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans with some sparkles on it and high top shoes, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Around 9 a.m., Kara Riley with the Oro Valley Police Department said Lexianna was found safe.

Riley said Lexianna eventually showed up at school, but details are still unclear about where she was all morning.

